Black first-class passenger says American Airlines sent her to the back of the plane

American Airlines plane (via Wikimedia Commons).

In a report by The Root, American Airlines passenger Rane Baldwin, who is black, said she had her first-class ticket demoted on May due to supposed overbooking while her white friend’s ticket was not — and the allegedly poor treatment that ensued appears to Baldwin and her friend to be the work of racism.

Baldwin told The Root that despite upgrading two tickets for her and her friend Janet Novack, she was given a boarding pass with a seat at the back of the plane. After questioning the ticket agent, she was offered an explanation: that a “plane change” made for fewer first-class seats.

Upon boarding the flight, Baldwin said she was ignored by the flight attendant while Novack was not, and both women commented on the apparent distinction in treatment by flight staff between the two of them as Novack decided to move to coach to sit with her friend.

“As she asked questions, she was ignored. However, whenever I asked the same questions, I received thorough answers,” Novack said in a tweet to American Airlines, referring to how Baldwin was treated by staff.

Moreover, Novack added in the long tweet thread to American Airlines, “the whole reason that I was flying first class was because I was associated with her and her reservation. They were ignoring the card holder.”

Baldwin said she issued a complaint to American Airlines, but hasn’t yet gotten a response. Novack, on the other hand, got immediate responses from American Airlines after tweeting to them.

“I’ve never felt so unimportant my entire life. This flight was the most blatantly racist thing that’s ever happened to me. It was baffling and hurtful that the crew seemed completely aware of what they were doing and just didn’t care,” Baldwin told The Root.

You can read Novack’s entire tweet thread about the allegedly racist incident below.

It’s actually amazing how much racism I’ve experienced on @AmericanAir this morning for sitting with a friend. Like genuinely amazing. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir It started when we got to SDF for flight AA5839 to CLT. Woman at the kiosk was confused by our tickets and kept insinuating that we (1) — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir weren’t flying together. She kept asking for a receipt for checked bags, assuming that we were lying about having an AA credit card for (2) — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir free checked bags. She was convinced that we weren’t flying together. We eventually moved on and made our way to the gate. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir We went to board the plane with first class tickets and were told that the tickets had been messed up and I was first class and she wasn’t. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir Which is fine, things happen, it’s the reaction by your staff that was completely unacceptable and just got worse from there. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir As she asked questions, she was ignored. However, whenever I asked the same questions, I received thorough answers. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir The whole reason that I was flying first class was because I was associated with her and her reservation. They were ignoring the card holder — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir So we board and we’re told that if there’s an extra seat, she’ll be moved up. She’s denied approval to wait towards the front of the plane. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir She’s denied approval to wait on the jet bridge. The flight is maybe half full with all passengers on board and she is sent to the back. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir They literally made her wait at the back of the plane and refused to make eye contact with her or speak with her. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir After I asked why she was sent to the back when they knew that the plane wasn’t full, they “let” her move to the front of the main cabin. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir When I refused my seat to go sit with her, there was no backlash towards me, just confusion as to why I’d leave first class to sit with her. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir When I got next to her, I watched as a flight attendant looked at groups of people sitting together and walk past them without a word. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir When he got to us I was informed that I could move, and we didn’t HAVE to sit together. Apparently, everyone else could be squished, not us. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir The microaggressions that your workers projected are prejudiced, ignorant. They literally didn’t believe I was flying with a black woman. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir I was repeatedly offered things and information that she was not and they went out of their way to have us not sit together. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017