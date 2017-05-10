BOMBSHELL: Comey sought ‘significant increase’ in resources for Russia probe days before firing

FBI Director James Comey testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on July 7, 2016 (AFP Photo/Yuri Gripas)

A new report reveals that former FBI Director James Comey called for a major boost in resources for his agency’s probe into Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election just days before being fired.

Three sources tell the New York Times that Comey recently asked the U.S. Department of Justice for “a significant increase in money and personnel for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election.”

According to the Times’ report, Comey’s request was made to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was the man who recommended to President Donald Trump this week that Comey be fired. After his meeting with Rosenstein, Comey also reportedly briefed members of Congress on his request.

CNN reporter Sara Murray, meanwhile, reports that Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Mark Warner (D-VA) had recently urged Comey to “speed up” the FBI’s Russia investigation., and that Comey was fired just “one day” after asking Rosenstein for more resources.

Burr and Warner urged Comey to speed up Russia inquiry; Comey asked Rosenstein for more resources. Next day, Comey fired, per @SaraMurray — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2017

The report about Comey’s resource request was also confirmed by Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker.

CONFIRMED: Last week Comey asked Rod Rosenstein for more resources for investigation into Trump/Russia collusion. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) May 10, 2017

Revelations about Comey’s desire for more resources on the Russia probe comes on the same day that Trump met with Russian government officials in the Oval Office, including Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Justice Department has officially denied that Comey requested more resources for the probe in the days leading up to his firing.

BREAKING: Justice Dept spokeswoman flatly denies that Comey asked for more money and resources for Trump-Russia probe, contra reports — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) May 10, 2017

Developing…