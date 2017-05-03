‘Breaking Bad’ in real life: New Mexico science teacher pleads guilty to cooking meth

John Gose, a science teacher in New Mexico who has pleaded guilty to making meth (Photo via Las Cruces Police Department).

A science teacher from New Mexico faces as much as 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty this week to manufacturing methamphetamine.

As the BBC reports, 56-year-old John Gose was arrested after being pulled over during a routine traffic stop when officers from the Las Cruces Police Department found lab equipment commonly used to cook meth in his car.

A subsequent search of Gose’s apartment uncovered “enough ingredients to produce about 1lb (0.5kg) of the stimulant, which has a street value of over $40,000,” the BBC reports.

Gose’s story is noteworthy for its similarities to the plot of the highly acclaimed AMC drama Breaking Bad, which revolved around a high-school chemistry teacher from Albuquerque named Walter White who turned to cooking meth to help pay for his cancer treatment.

For his part, Gose taught eighth-grade science at Las Cruces Public Schools.