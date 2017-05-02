Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Budget chief defends Trump tweet by yelling at reporters: ‘Imagine a good shutdown… that fixes this town’

David Edwards

02 May 2017 at 14:53 ET                   
Peter Alexander and Mick Mulvaney (Fox News/screen grab)

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney had an unusual lecture for reporters on Tuesday about how a “good shutdown” would “fix” Washington, D.C.

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Mulvaney complained that Democrats had taken credit for “winning” negotiations over a $1 trillion spending bill. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump had also lashed out at Democrats’ budget spin and threatened to shut down the government during future negotiations.

Trump’s tweet prompted a heated discussion between Mulvaney and reporters about what a “good shutdown” would look like.

“The signal that we are sending is that we are competent, we know what we’re doing and the government is safe in our hands,” Mulvaney said of the budget.

ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl admitted he was “a little confused” by Mulvaney’s version of events.

“You said the Democrats wanted a shutdown and the president himself tweeted, ‘Our country needs a good shutdown in September,'” Karl noted. “Can you explain that? And if there is a shutdown in September, won’t it clearly be the president’s fault? I mean, he’s the one actually calling for it.”

“It may be if things don’t get better, we get to that point,” Mulvaney admitted. “My guess is that [the Democratic] base is upset that we are building this [border wall]. We are taking their money to build this.”

“How does the president define a good shutdown?” NBC’s Peter Alexander pressed.

“I don’t know,” Mulvaney replied. “We haven’t had one. I think a good shutdown — if there is such a thing — a shutdown… it’s not a goal, okay? And it’s not a negotiating tool. But to the extent the president advocated for one today, if you wanted to imagine what a good shutdown was, it would be one that fixes this town.”

“If that’s what’s necessary to do to fix Washington, D.C., that would be a good shutdown,” he insisted.

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast May 2, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Sandy Hook dad: The internet unleashed ‘mass delusion’ — and now it reaches ‘all the way to the White House’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+