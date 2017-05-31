BUSTED: Even Jared Kushner’s uncle is using Trump to hawk real estate to Chinese investors

Donald Trump and Jared Kushner (Composite / RawStory)

Earlier this month, the Washington Post revealed that the company run by Jared Kushner’s family gave a presentation to wealthy Chinese investors informing them that they could get American visas if they invested in the Kushners’ real estate projects.

Now Bloomberg reports that yet another Kushner relative has been caught using his ties to the Trump administration to hawk real estate to Chinese investors — his uncle, Murray Kushner.

According to Bloomberg, Murray’s company the KRE Group made a pitch to Chinese investors for a Jersey City apartment project that used photos of President Donald Trump, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner to make the sale.

“Work hand-in-hand with Trump son-in-law Kushner,” said the pitch, which Bloomberg notes tells potential clients that investing “$500,000 in the planned apartment tower at 235 Grand Street” could help them “qualify for a U.S. resident visa through a program known as EB-5, aimed at attracting foreign funds to help develop neglected areas and promote jobs.”

KRE officially declined to comment on Bloomberg’s story, although one person who serves as a partner in the project blamed the Chinese marketing company that put together the pitch allegedly without consulting anyone at KRE.

Kushner Companies issued a formal apology after it was revealed that it used its ties to Trump and his son-in-law to hawk real estate.