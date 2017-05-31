BUSTED: Jeff Sessions had third undisclosed meeting with Russian ambassador

Composite image of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is now said to have had a third undisclosed meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

During his confirmation proceedings, Sessions testified under oath that he “did not have any communications with the Russians.”

Yet now CNN is reporting there was a third undisclosed meeting that occured on April 27, 2016 at the famed Mayflower Hotel only blocks from the White House in Washington, DC.

Close Trump confidante and son-in-law Jared Kushner is also facing investigative scrutiny for his undisclosed contacts with Ambassador Kislyak, who is rumored to be the top Russian spy in America.

The FBI is also said to be investigating the Attorney General’s undisclosed meetings with Kislyak.