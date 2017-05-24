BUSTED: Mar-A-Lago employee and convict’s wife working for Trump during overseas junket

Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

According to BuzzFeed News, the reception manager at President Donald Trump’s “Winter White House” of Mar-A-Lago is working logistics on the European leg of the president’s first overseas trip.

The manager, Heather Rinkus, has reportedly also been given a government-issued Blackberry and email. The report noted that neither the White House nor the Trump Organization responded to questions about whether Rinkus’ trip is being paid for by the White House or Mar-A-Lago.

Rinkus is married to two-time convicted felon Ari Rinkus, who has reportedly bragged about his wife’s access to the president. Ari Rinkus is currently on probation for his role in a Ponzi scheme.

Heather Rinkus reportedly began working at Mar-A-Lago in 2015, and prior to that, worked for Amway Hotel Corporation, which is owned by the family of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.