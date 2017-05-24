Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

BUSTED: Mar-A-Lago employee and convict’s wife working for Trump during overseas junket

Noor Al-Sibai

24 May 2017 at 19:32 ET                   
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

According to BuzzFeed News, the reception manager at President Donald Trump’s “Winter White House” of Mar-A-Lago is working logistics on the European leg of the president’s first overseas trip.

The manager, Heather Rinkus, has reportedly also been given a government-issued Blackberry and email. The report noted that neither the White House nor the Trump Organization responded to questions about whether Rinkus’ trip is being paid for by the White House or Mar-A-Lago.

Rinkus is married to two-time convicted felon Ari Rinkus, who has reportedly bragged about his wife’s access to the president. Ari Rinkus is currently on probation for his role in a Ponzi scheme.

Heather Rinkus reportedly began working at Mar-A-Lago in 2015, and prior to that, worked for Amway Hotel Corporation, which is owned by the family of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Do you consider yourself a leaker?’: Watch Wolf Blitzer hammer Chaffetz over role in Trump-Russia scandal
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+