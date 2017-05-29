California man screaming racial slurs hospitalizes black man in machete rampage: police

A white man in camouflage pants holds a machete (via Shutterstock).

According to the Lake County News, a local newspaper in the central-northwest region of California, a white man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a black man with a machete in what police believe was a racially-motivated attack.

Anthony Robert Hammond, the Clearlake, California resident arrested in the incident, was reportedly “yelling racial slurs at numerous people” in the parking lot of his apartment complex when he went into his apartment and came back out with a machete.

“As he continued yelling racial slurs at the victim,” the Lake County News reported, “Hammond struck the victim on the shoulder with the machete, causing serious bodily injury.”

The victim, whose identity hasn’t been revealed “due to the severity of the crime” was reportedly rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. His current condition has not yet been reported.

After the police were called during the attack, authorities engaged in a multi-hour standoff with Hammond, as they believed he had a firearm as well as the machete used to stab the victim. He was then arrested at the scene.

The Clearlake attack happened three days after two men were killed in Portland, Oregon for standing up to a racist man yelling slurs at two young minority women.