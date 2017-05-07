Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chilling texts reveal Penn State fraternity knew dying pledge needed medical help but did nothing

Rare

07 May 2017 at 17:53 ET                   
Penn State fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza (Screen capture)

His fraternity brothers knew he desperately needed help, yet instead of calling 911, they devised a plan to cover up the death of their pledge, who was found at the bottom of the stairs leading to the basement. Tim Piazza, a Beta Theta Pi pledge, had been subjected to hazing, forced to guzzle vodka, beer and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s a fact check of the Republicans’ bold claims about their new healthcare bill
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+