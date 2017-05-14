Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chris Wallace derails Fox & Friends over Comey firing ‘I take exception to the idea that this is hysteria’

David Edwards

14 May 2017 at 11:07 ET                   
Chris Wallace appears on Fox & Friends (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News host Chris Wallace warned his Fox & Friends colleagues on Sunday that they had gone overboard with their criticism of the media’s reaction to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Following Trump’s historic decision to fire his FBI director, Fox News programs have aired segment after segment blasting the so-called “media meltdown”.

Wallace tried to be the voice of reason during a Sunday appearance on Fox & Friends.

“It’s been about Russian collusion from the beginning,” Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth complained. “His critics have tried to make him look not legitimate. And five days after the firing of Comey, the media is still chomping at the bit with hysteria.”

Wallace agreed that some of the rhetoric had been “overblown.”

“But I do take exception to the idea that this is hysteria,” Wallace cautioned. “There are some cases there that I shake my head and think that’s over the top. Yes. This is a big story. The fact that we’re continuing to talk about it a week later.”

“This is the first time in history that a president has fired an FBI director who was conducting an investigation that was directly investigating him and his associates,” the Fox News host added. “It’s a big story and I think it’s a legitimate story to cover.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast May 14, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-NY FBI head: Trump White House staffers ‘better damn well’ get attorneys
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+