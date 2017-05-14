Chris Wallace derails Fox & Friends over Comey firing ‘I take exception to the idea that this is hysteria’

Chris Wallace appears on Fox & Friends (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News host Chris Wallace warned his Fox & Friends colleagues on Sunday that they had gone overboard with their criticism of the media’s reaction to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Following Trump’s historic decision to fire his FBI director, Fox News programs have aired segment after segment blasting the so-called “media meltdown”.

Wallace tried to be the voice of reason during a Sunday appearance on Fox & Friends.

“It’s been about Russian collusion from the beginning,” Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth complained. “His critics have tried to make him look not legitimate. And five days after the firing of Comey, the media is still chomping at the bit with hysteria.”

Wallace agreed that some of the rhetoric had been “overblown.”

“But I do take exception to the idea that this is hysteria,” Wallace cautioned. “There are some cases there that I shake my head and think that’s over the top. Yes. This is a big story. The fact that we’re continuing to talk about it a week later.”

“This is the first time in history that a president has fired an FBI director who was conducting an investigation that was directly investigating him and his associates,” the Fox News host added. “It’s a big story and I think it’s a legitimate story to cover.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast May 14, 2017.