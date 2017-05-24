Citing Big Bird, Trump Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defends PBS cuts
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
It was not an easy morning for Mick Mulvaney, the former tea party congressman turned budget director who returned to the House of Representatives on Wednesday to defend the president’s $4.1 trillion fiscal program. The Trump budget, which would slash support for public broadcasting, left Mulvaney defending himself. “Big Bird makes more money than everyone in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion