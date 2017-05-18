Quantcast

CNN counterterrorism expert blasts ‘disgusting’ Trump: ‘Sissy-in-chief’ represents no one but himself

David Ferguson

18 May 2017 at 22:07 ET                   
Former CIA counterterrorism official referred to Donald Trump as the 'sissy-in-chief'

A former CIA counterterrorism official could not hold back his contempt for Donald Trump while appearing on CNN today.

Political analyst Philip Mudd said Trump is “a narcissist. We saw that within 24 hours of his inauguration. He doesn’t represent 320 million Americans, he represents one. And that’s Donald Trump.”

Mudd talked about the now-infamous Trump speech at the CIA the Saturday after Inauguration Day when Trump stood in front of a monument to unnamed agents that have died in the field and used to occasion to whine about his unfair treatment by the media and the size of the crowd that attended his swearing in.

“Disgusting,” said Mudd. “He goes to the commencement and the Coast Guard Academy a few days ago. He should be offering a vision of the future. What’s he talk about? The sissy-in-chief talks about how tough it is to be president cos the media comes after him.”

“We’ve seen it from day one,” he continued. “He only represents one person and as the man responsible for my security, he ought to be thinking about 320 million, not himself.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
