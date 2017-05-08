Quantcast

CNN legal analyst Toobin: It’s ‘chilling’ that Flynn could still be advising Trump if not for the leak

Noor Al-Sibai

08 May 2017 at 19:42 ET                   
CNN's Wolf Blitzer (left) and analyst Jeffrey Toobin (right, via screengrab).

During an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin explained the biggest takeaway from Sally Yates and James Clapper’s Senate judiciary hearing.

“If it weren’t for the leaks, Michael Flynn would probably still be national security adviser today,” Toobin told Blitzer. “And that’s what I think is extremely chilling.”

Toobin went on to say the leaks, which many Republican senators focused on during the hearing, were of much less importance than their results.

Watch Toobin explain this “chilling” thought below, via CNN.

