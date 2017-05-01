CNN nails Trump with on-screen fact check for lying about preexisting conditions in latest health bill

Donald Trump (CNN/screen grab)

CNN’s graphic department called out President Donald Trump for falsely stating that health insurance companies will not be able to discriminate against people with preexisting conditions if the current Republican bill is passed.

On Monday’s New Day program, CNN replayed a clip of Trump insisting to CBS that “preexisting conditions are in the bill.” As Trump spoke, an on-screen graphic informed viewers that Trump was lying about his bill.

“Trump falsely claims preexisting conditions covered in bill,” the graphic read.

“It’s not 100 percent in there,” CNN host Chris Cuomo pointed out. “That’s just the reality right now.”

Cuomo also noted that allowing insurance companies to charge more for preexisting conditions would likely break Republicans’ promise to cover more people than Obamacare because fewer people could afford their plans.

Watch the video below from CNN, broadcast May 1, 2017.