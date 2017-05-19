Conservative Amanda Carpenter: Trump’s ‘nut job’ comments sure sound like Russian collusion to me

Conservative author and former Republican staffer Amanda Carpenter on CNN (Screen capture)

Conservative writer and former staffer to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Amanda Carpenter blasted Donald Trump’s comments about former FBI Director James Comey on Friday’s edition of “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on CNN.

Early on Friday, it was revealed that the president told members of a Russian delegation in the Oval Office that he’d just fired “nut job” Comey and that should take the pressure off the investigation into possible collusion between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian intelligence operatives during the 2016 election. This comes on top of revelations earlier in the week that Trump gave the Russians “code word” level intelligence that he was not authorized to share.

“I’m troubled by the fact that Donald Trump seems to be giving the Russians a straight story about the firing of James Comey before he gave anyone else and that’s really disturbing,” said Carpenter.

She said that the White House will trot out it’s stock line about the Russia probe, that “no evidence of collusion” has been uncovered, but, “I don’t know what the legal standard for collusion is, but Donald Trump having a secret meeting in the Oval Office to trash the leader of the FBI to the Russians sounds an awful lot like it to me.”

