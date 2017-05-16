Conservative Erick Erickson claims source who leaked latest Russia bombshell was a Trump supporter

Donald J. Trump's grandparents fled poverty in Germany to go to America (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

Conservative blogger Erick Erickson on Tuesday morning made a shocking claim: Namely, that the person inside the White House who leaked the latest Russia bombshell was at one time an ardent supporter of President Trump.

“I know one of the sources,” Erickson writes. “And the source is solidly supportive of President Trump, or at least has been and was during Campaign 2016.”

So why would a Trump supporter leak a damaging story about the president to multiple news organizations? According to Erickson, it’s the only way to get Trump to change his behavior.

“The President will not take any internal criticism, no matter how politely it is given,” Erickson explains. “He does not want advice, cannot be corrected, and is too insecure to see any constructive feedback as anything other than an attack. So some of the sources are left with no other option but to go to the media, leak the story, and hope that the intense blowback gives the President a swift kick in the butt.”

Additionally, Erickson’s source claims that “what the President did is actually far worse than what is being reported” and that “the president does not seem to realize or appreciate that his bragging can undermine relationships with our allies and with human intelligence sources.”