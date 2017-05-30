Does living in a city make you psychotic?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Gut Check is a periodic look at health claims made by studies, newsmakers, or conventional wisdom. We ask: Should you believe this? The claim: Living in a city makes people develop schizophrenia. Tell me more: The claim is not quite that stark, but it’s close. For a study published last week, researchers interviewed 2,063 British twins…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion