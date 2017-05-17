Donald Trump claimed he had ‘respect’ for Obama — but Obama calls Trump a ‘bullsh*tter’

US President Barack Obama delivers a prime time address from the White House on September 10, 2014 in Washington, DC (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

A new People Magazine story revealed that former President Barack Obama told friends in November that then-President-elect Donald Trump was nothing more than “a bullsh*tter.”

Obama was allegedly describing the election night phone calls he fielded and that Trump claimed he had “respect” for Obama. Trump spent years harassing Obama about his American citizenship and his birth certificate, claiming Obama was born in Kenya and thus his presidency was illegitimate. Trump later accused Obama of intentionally refusing to attack ISIS and as a result was “the founder” of ISIS

Obama’s opinion of Trump hasn’t gotten any better, he reportedly told friends.

“He’s deeply concerned with what he’s seen,” another source close to the former First Family told People. “But he’s also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren’t just watching it happen but engaging with neighbors and elected representatives at town halls.”

Former top Obama aide David Axelrod instead said that the former president is “very respectful of the appropriate role of a former president and that ex-presidents should not be looking over the shoulder of their successors and commenting on every decision.”

“President Obama’s predecessor didn’t do that,” Axelrod continued. “Obviously, this now is a unique set of circumstances, but my sense is that he’s going to try and respect that tradition while reserving the right to speak out in given moments when things rise to that level.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama reportedly also joked about Trump’s presidency in December that it would prompt her “black series” fashion.

“I’m going all black for the next couple of years,” she quipped.