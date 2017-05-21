‘Dude, America has been exhausted for months’: White House slammed over Trump ‘exhaustion’ excuse

Pres. Donald Trump (Screen capture)

On Sunday, President Donald Trump slipped up during his reading of a speech on Islam, saying “Islamic” rather than “Islamist,” a minor mistake, seemingly, but one which tars an entire religion with one brush rather than that religion’s extremist fringe.

CNN’s Jim Acosta said on Twitter that the White House admits that Trump misspoke, but blamed the error on a lack of rest, saying that the president is “exhausted” after only two days of travel.

At a briefing with reporters a WH official said POTUS is "exhausted." https://t.co/0ll7Y4U1nt — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 21, 2017

Twitter users responded with a collective Anderson Cooper eye roll.

@Acosta Dude, America has been exhausted for months — Lorraine Edmond (@Lorraine_E) May 21, 2017

After one day, Donald Trump is exhausted already, smh, what happened to having all the stamina in the world, remember him mocking Hillary? — Mr. Weeks (@MrDane1982) May 21, 2017

Trump Is Exhausted After 2 Days Overseas, Which Means He Is Can’t Do The Job Of President https://t.co/JPGkRVpBFL pic.twitter.com/QKR8bOZhH6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 21, 2017

What's he so exhausted from? His first weekend of working while in office? https://t.co/vKm99ouzR0 — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) May 21, 2017

Three days into his trip, Trump is "exhausted." Secretary of State Hillary traveled 956,733 miles – 38.42 times around the globe. pic.twitter.com/dh5fov3WxW — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) May 21, 2017

"@Acosta At a briefing with reporters a WH official said POTUS is 'exhausted.'" pic.twitter.com/f30eOFuRRK — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) May 21, 2017

I prefer Presidents who aren't so exhausted after reading off a teleprompter for 30 minutes that they're forced to take a nap — Juan Tim Peechmynt (@Juan_Abbe) May 21, 2017

The orb sucked part of trump's life away, that's why he's exhausted pic.twitter.com/cVRx3nmgBH — rouge WH staff (@RaisingOneBrow) May 21, 2017

Hillary visited 112 countries as SOS. Never complained. Trump is "exhausted" in his FIRST country. Low stamina Donnie? #TrumpinSaudi — ᖇ૯ძ ᑭคɿՈ੮૯Ր (@Redpainter1) May 21, 2017

Ivanka just appeared on behalf of Trump because he's "exhausted." We're all working on the assumption he had to decamp to AF1 to poop yeah? — dan sinker (@dansinker) May 21, 2017

@Acosta Remember when Trump said Clinton didn't have the stamina to be POTUS? Day 2 of his trip? Exhausted. — CrazyPoliticUS (@CrazyPoliticUS) May 21, 2017

Alternate World: Chelsea stands in for Hillary after aides claim Madam President is exhausted.

https://t.co/47GgpckYhe — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) May 21, 2017