‘Dude, America has been exhausted for months’: White House slammed over Trump ‘exhaustion’ excuse

David Ferguson

21 May 2017 at 17:30 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump (Screen capture)

On Sunday, President Donald Trump slipped up during his reading of a speech on Islam, saying “Islamic” rather than “Islamist,” a minor mistake, seemingly, but one which tars an entire religion with one brush rather than that religion’s extremist fringe.

CNN’s Jim Acosta said on Twitter that the White House admits that Trump misspoke, but blamed the error on a lack of rest, saying that the president is “exhausted” after only two days of travel.

Twitter users responded with a collective Anderson Cooper eye roll.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
