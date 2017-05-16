‘Enough is enough’: Intel committee’s Schiff calls for Comey to publicly testify on Trump Flynn memos

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (Screen capture)

Ranking Intelligence Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is done with President Donald Trump and wants to see Congress take action.

“I think we know enough now and there has been enough alleged publicly to want to bring the director back to testify, ideally in open session either before our committee or the Judiciary Committee,” Schiff told reporters Tuesday evening.

Schiff also said that Congress should subpoena the notes that Comey took and put in the memo that The New York Times revealed existed. If there are any tapes that recorded the conversation, Schiff also wants to see those released.

