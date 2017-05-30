Quantcast

‘Everyone is laughing — at Trump’: Internet loves Nordic leaders for trolling Trump’s magic orb photo

Sarah K. Burris

30 May 2017 at 11:01 ET                   
Prime ministers from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland clasp magic peace orb vs. Trump's orb (Photo: Twitter and Screen capture)

Nordic leaders tweeted a photo of themselves holding a football (soccer ball) and calling it the real “orb of world domination.” Apparently, the glowing orb President Donald Trump clasped with Saudi Arabian King Salman “loses power and is somewhat less threatening on these latitudes.”

The photo features prime ministers from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland.

In its signature style, the internet was ripe with mockery

