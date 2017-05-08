Ex-CIA chief of staff: Michael Flynn told Russia ‘don’t worry about sanctions… we got your back’

Jeremy Bash appears on MSNBC (screen grab)

NBC analyst Jeremy Bash, who served as chief of staff at both the Department of Defense and Central Intelligence Agency, on Monday suggested that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had made promises to Russia on behalf of President Donald Trump.

According to Bash, the facts appear to show that Flynn made assurances to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak after President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Russia for interfering in the U.S. election.

“It appears now Gen. Flynn told the [Russian] ambassador, ‘Hey, don’t worry about these sanctions that are being imposed today, we got your back, we’re going to give you a pass for meddling in the 2016 election,'” Bash explained. “It shows exactly the kind of leverage that the Russian federation had over the incoming team or at least they thought they had over the incoming team.”

“And it goes to what leverage does the Russian federation have over U.S. foreign policy decision making even today?” he continued. “If the national security adviser is telling Russians, ‘Don’t worry, we got your back,’ and then he’s covering his tracks by not even telling the vice president or the other people inside the White House about it, that is a huge problem.”

