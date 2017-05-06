Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Forensic scientists caught a deer munching on a human carcass for the first time ever

Popular Science

06 May 2017 at 08:26 ET                   

It’s gruesome, but could help investigations Might this deer have a taste for human flesh? U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Warning: the photos below may be disturbing for some people. Forensic scientists have to do a lot of weird things in order to solve crimes and identify bodies. Sometimes that involves leaving corpses outside to rot,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Carter Page is chump change’: Ex-CIA officer claims feds are focusing on White House higher-ups
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+