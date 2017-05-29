Former Michigan gov: Trump is ‘creating a circular firing squad and he’s the one pulling the trigger’

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-MI) (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-MI) was taken aback by the idea that President Donald Trump is setting up a “war room” to navigate the Russia scandal. She told CNN’s David Gregory on “New Day” that normally such “war rooms” are for policy related issues.

“Governors have war rooms. I set up war rooms because we had a national blackout or the auto industry was going into bankruptcy,” she explained. “You have a war room for a specific crisis. In this case, the war room is because the president created the crisis. He’s not listening in the war to his generals. He is creating the problem, he’s created essentially a circular firing squad although he’s the one pulling the trigger. That is not a great way to do a staff shakeup.”

Granholm went on to encourage Trump to set up a war room to combat serious issues facing the country, such as the opioid crisis, creating jobs or navigating the global economy. She called Trump’s RussiaGate war room “a waste of human resources” focusing on himself and not the country.

Conservative commentator Ben Ferguson refuted Granholm by claiming that the “war room” doesn’t exist and that reports of one existing are fake news. The story has been widely reported based on leaks from Trump’s own allies.

Watch the full discussion below:



Granholm nails Trump selfishness: 'He's… by sarahburris