Former Russian Trump aid seeks immunity deal to testify before Congress: NYT
Russian oligarch Oleg V. Deripaska, who once had close ties to President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, has offered to talk to the congressional committees investigating Trump’s Russia ties.
A Friday New York Times report revealed Oleg V. Deripaska is an aluminum magnate who is a member of the inner circle of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
