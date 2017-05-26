Quantcast

Former Russian Trump aid seeks immunity deal to testify before Congress: NYT

Sarah K. Burris

26 May 2017 at 21:16 ET                   
Russian oligarch Oleg V. Deripaska (Photo: Wikipedia commons)

Russian oligarch Oleg V. Deripaska, who once had close ties to President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, has offered to talk to the congressional committees investigating Trump’s Russia ties.

A Friday New York Times report revealed Oleg V. Deripaska is an aluminum magnate who is a member of the inner circle of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

