Fox co-president Bill Shine ousted in latest fallout from sexual harassment scandal

Newt Gingrich appears on "Fox & Friends" (screen grab)

Another day, another major ouster at Fox News.

Two of Gabriel Sherman’s sources claim that Fox co-president Bill Shine was relieved of his duties as of Monday morning.

BREAKING: Two sources inside Fox News say Bill Shine is out as of this morning — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 1, 2017

Shortly after Sherman broke the news on Twitter, 21st Century Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch put out a statement confirming Shine’s resignation. In addition to Shine’s resignation, Murdoch also announced that Suzanne Scott would be taking over as the president of programming, while Jay Wallace would take over as president of news.

MURDOCH statement to Fox News employees pic.twitter.com/5bEdcuyntQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 1, 2017

One source tells Sherman that several women at Fox in recent days started circulating a petition that called for Shine to be fired. Fox’s on-air talent is apparently stunned by the news, and one Fox host tells Sherman that they have “no idea what’s going on.”

Sherman also notes that Shine was former Fox News boss Roger Ailes’ “righthand guy,” who was “involved in carrying out Ailes’s attacks on enemies, including instructing Fox talent to go after me.”

Earlier this year, longtime Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky filed a lawsuit against the network that claimed Shine “aided and abetted” sexual harassment committed by former Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

Shine’s departure now marks the third major firing of longtime Fox personnel in the wake of the network’s multiple sexual harassment scandals, along with Roger Ailes and longtime star host Bill O’Reilly.

Last week, Fox host Sean Hannity reacted with alarm to news that Shine might soon be on his way out the door, and even claimed that his firing would be “the end of Fox News as we know it.”