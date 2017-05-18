Fox & Friends hosts tearfully eulogize Roger Ailes: ‘He saved this country by starting the Fox News channel’

Fox & Friends hosts talks about the death of Roger Ailes (screen grab)

The hosts of Fox & Friends on Thursday reacted to the death of disgraced Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes by suggesting that he “saved the country.”

After reporting that Ailes had died at the age of 77, the hosts of Fox’s morning show tearfully recalled the how Ailes got started in the television business.

“Roger believed in hard work,” host Ainsley Earhardt explained. “He ran four political campaigns. Many people out there would say that he saved this country by starting the Fox News channel.”

Without detailing the sexual harassment claims that ended Ailes’ career, Earhardt acknowledge that Ailes left the network in a “sad way.”

“Roger gave every single one of us on this couch an opportunity,” she said. “He put food on our table. And you know, he went out in such a sad way. But who doesn’t have sins. We all have our sins and cross to bear. And Roger, we will love you forever.”

