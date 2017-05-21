Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fox host Jeanine Pirro abruptly cuts video of Trump bowing to Saudi King during Kellyanne Conway interview

David Edwards

21 May 2017 at 09:24 ET                   
Jeanine Pirro speaks to Kellyanne Conway (Fox News/screen grab)

The Fox News program Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday abruptly cut video of President Donald Trump bowing his head to King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s show played B-roll of Trump’s lavish visit to Saudi Arabia.

But when the highly-mocked video of Trump bowing to accept a gift from the Saudi King appeared on the screen, Pirro appeared to motion with her hand and the video was cut short. The broadcast briefly switched to a full scren shot of Conway before before resuming to the B-roll footage after Trump’s bow.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Donald Trump dances with Saudi sword dancers – kind of
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+