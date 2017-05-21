Fox host Jeanine Pirro abruptly cuts video of Trump bowing to Saudi King during Kellyanne Conway interview
The Fox News program Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday abruptly cut video of President Donald Trump bowing his head to King Salman of Saudi Arabia.
During an interview with Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s show played B-roll of Trump’s lavish visit to Saudi Arabia.
But when the highly-mocked video of Trump bowing to accept a gift from the Saudi King appeared on the screen, Pirro appeared to motion with her hand and the video was cut short. The broadcast briefly switched to a full scren shot of Conway before before resuming to the B-roll footage after Trump’s bow.
