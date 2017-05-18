Furious Trump breaks Twitter silence with misspelled tweet complaining about ‘illegal’ Obama acts

President Donald Trump delivers an address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter Thursday morning at news that a special prosecutor had been appointed to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!” the president wrote.

Trump then went on to decry the entire Russia investigation as “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

Trump had been surprisingly quiet on Twitter for the past day, as the only public statement he made on his administration’s multiple scandals Wednesday came when he bemoaned about how “unfairly” he has been treated during a speech to graduates at the United States Coast Guard Academy.

Some reports had suggested that Trump had reacted calmly to the news that the Department of Justice had appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to oversee the Russian interference case, but the president’s tweet on Thursday morning indicates that he is not happy about the developments.