‘Go f*ck yourself with a locally grown organic cucumber’: Maher blasts extreme liberals equating Clinton with Trump

Bill Maher’s “New Rules” segment brought the angry host to confront liberal extremists who argued during the 2016 election that former Secretary Hillary Clinton was the same as now-President Donald Trump.

“Those liberals, who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary because she was the lesser of two evils — quite a bit lesser, wouldn’t you say, now?” Maher asked.

Maher admitted that it wasn’t about reliving the last election or “my great love for Hillary that never was.” Maher said that it was about winning the next election.

“That begins learning the difference between an imperfect friend and a deadly enemy,” Maher said. He went on to quote Jill Stein, who famously said both candidates were like being murdered just in different ways. “Well, I’m sure with Trump in charge and a racist attorney general there will be a lot more of both.”

Before the election, Edward Snowden tweeted “2016: The difference between Donald Trump and Goldman Sachs.” Maher noted that Trump has actually hired Goldman Sachs executives and former staffers to work for him. “The only people he hasn’t hired from Goldman Sachs is Goldman and Sachs.”

He then cited Cornell West who called Trump a neofascist and Clinton a ‘neoliberal disaster.’ “I don’t even know what a neoliberal disaster even means but whatever it is, isn’t it better than a fascist one? Have you people lost your f*cking minds?

Maher cited all of Trump’s appointments to cabinet positions and asked whether Clinton would have nominated someone like that. Clinton wouldn’t have nominated an extreme-right Supreme Court Justice.

“If Hillary was president now, would we be turning the clock back on the one issue on which there is no more time: climate change?” Maher asked. “Would we have to wonder if our president’s fascination with dictators is foreshadowing a coup here? Would we ever have to wonder if she was Putin’s b*tch? And instead of trying to kick millions off health care to pay tax cuts for herself, she would be trying to raise her own taxes to get more people covered. She wouldn’t be complaining, ‘It’s complicated! Who knew?’ She knew.”

Maher noted that Clinton really loves “complicated” because she’s a “reader.” He rattled off the many examples of laws that the new Supreme Court vote could change. Whether campaign finance to abortion rights and voting rights for people of color, Maher anticipates all of them to give conservatives and big business everything they want.

“Just wait until the 5 to 4 decisions start rolling in,” Maher said. “Then maybe you’ll join me in saying to the liberal purists: ‘Go f*ck yourself with a locally grown organic cucumber,'” he closed.

