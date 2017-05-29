Golf legend Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charges

Tiger Woods (Shutterstock).

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning on charges of driving while under the influence.

Local news station WPTV reports that the 41-year-old Woods was taken into custody by police in Jupiter, Florida at 3 a.m. and charged with DUI. He was released from custody by police at 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

Woods, one of the most celebrated golfers of all time with 14 major championship wins, is a resident of Jupiter Island, Florida.

ESPN notes that Woods had fusion surgery just last month, and that he has now had four different back surgeries since 2014. Despite this, Woods has said he has no plans to retire from playing professional golf.

Woods’ mugshot follows below.