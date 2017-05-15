GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy shoots down White House offer to replace fired Comey at FBI

Republican Representative Trey Gowdy, Chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 15, 2015 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump firing of former FBI Director James Comey, one housekeeping question emerged amid the circus of speculation: who would replace Comey, and how long will it take to for them to take office?

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), a member of the House Intelligence Committee and former chairman of the House’s committee on Benghazi, was reportedly on the shortlist of Comey replacements, but in a statement released on Monday, Gowdy shot down the FBI director job offer. The South Carolina Republican cited his lack of qualification as his reasoning.

In the statement, Gowdy said he was out of the country on work for the House Intelligence Committee when Comey was fired, and upon returning spoke with AG Sessions about the position.

“I spoke briefly with Attorney General Sessions Saturday when I returned and again this afternoon,” Gowdy’s statement reads. “I shared with him two things: (1) the qualities I believe are indispensable for our next FBI Director to possess, and (2) my first conviction that I would not be the right person.”

In a tweet, Gowdy said the country needs an FBI director who possesses “not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice & truth.”

Read Gowdy’s entire statement below via Twitter.