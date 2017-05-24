Hannity rails against George Soros and ‘liberal fascism’ in epic early morning Twitter meltdown

Sean Hannity complains about Republicans opposing Donald Trump on Aug. 10, 2016. (Fox News)

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday said he would stop talking about the Seth Rich conspiracy theory out of respect for Rich’s family — but he’s clearly not happy about it.

On Wednesday morning, Hannity had an epic meltdown on Twitter against Media Matters, which on Tuesday afternoon posted a list of Hannity’s advertisers and encouraged activists to pressure them to drop ads from his program.

In his rant, Hannity kept railing against the dark machinations of billionaire George Soros, who has given money to Media Matters in the past, and the overall trend of “liberal fascists” who want to “silence” conservative voices.

“Liberal Fascism,” Hannity fumed. “[Media Matters] is targeting my advertisers to silence my voice. They hope to get me fired. Rush, O’Reilly, Beck, Imus, & now me. Notice MMFA only does this to conservatives. Smear, slander, malice, half truths, purposefully taking things out of context.”

Hannity then went on to post links to several stories outlining the connections between Media Matters and Soros.

The reason that Media Matters decided to go after Hannity is because, for the past week, he has been peddling a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory about Seth Rich, a former DNC staffer who was murdered last summer. Fox News retracted a story it had posted about the Rich murder on Tuesday afternoon, saying that it “was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting.”

Additionally, the Rich family has begged Hannity and other right-wing media outlets to stop pushing baseless conspiracies about their son’s death, although Hannity kept talking about it on his show until Media Matters began launching a campaign against his advertisers.

Read Hannity’s full meltdown below.

Liberal Fascism. Mmfa is targeting my advertisers to silence my voice. They hope to get me fired. Rush, O'Reilly, Beck, Imus, & now me. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Why do they not go after @nbc hosts or @CNN hosts? Serious questions will now be raised on funding, tax status, and political agenda. https://t.co/CLODSzUotY — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Why didn't they go after HBO Real Time? Colbert? Simple, MMFA only wants to silence conservatives. Who funds them? Who are political friends https://t.co/iEkj9i7xWl — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Not giving up at all. I'm working harder than ever to get to the truth the family wants and deserves. Stay tuned. https://t.co/dVjWT6PZyh — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017