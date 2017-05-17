He ‘has a propensity for self-inflicted wounds’: Jake Tapper mocks Trump for whining about ‘unfair’ media

Jake Tapper (Screengrab / CNN)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump for complaining about “how unfair the world” is to him, bitingly noting the president “has a propensity for self-inflicted wounds.”

Tapper was referring to the president’s commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where the president spent a large swath of time whining about “unfair” media treatment.

“The Commander-in-Chief complained about how unfair the world, and especially the media, have been to him,” Tapper said during a segment on “The Lead.”

“Let us forget for one moment that the service members in the audience, about to put their lives on the line protecting our coasts, might not actually feel that bad about a politician who has been criticized in some sharply-worded editorials,” Tapper said.

“Let us focus instead on why the president is where he is. It is not because of anyone in particular being unfair to him, or bad staffing, or poor communications, or an aggressive media. It’s because of things the president has said and things the president has done,” he continued.

Tapper pointed to Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, who has since expressed interest in testifying in an an open Congressional hearing. Comey also reportedly keeps detailed memos of his conversations with Trump, “particularly the ones that made him feel uneasy.”

The CNN host then turned to Department of Homeland Security chief John Kelly’s joke Wednesday that Trump should use a ceremonial saber “on the press.”

“I might recommend that anyone be careful when using a saber like that one—especially anyone who has a propensity for self-inflicted wounds,” Tapper snarked.

Watch the video below, via CNN: