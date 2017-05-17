Quantcast

‘He is our disgrace’: Internet disgusted after Trump whines about media treatment in Coast Guard speech

Brad Reed

17 May 2017 at 12:58 ET                   
President Donald Trump delivers an address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump on Wednesday used an address to the United States Coast Guard Academy to once again vent his frustrations with negative media coverage.

“No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly,” Trump said of himself during his address, which ended with him imploring Coast Guard cadets to “enjoy your life — good luck.”

Reaction on the internet to Trump’s complaints about unfair treatment was swift and brutal, as both liberals and conservatives slammed Trump for bringing his own personal grievances to a speech that was supposed to be about the Coast Guard.

Some of the top reactions follow below.

Trump whines about 'unfair' media treatment while addressing Coast Guard grads headed to active duty
