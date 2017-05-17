‘He is our disgrace’: Internet disgusted after Trump whines about media treatment in Coast Guard speech

President Donald Trump delivers an address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump on Wednesday used an address to the United States Coast Guard Academy to once again vent his frustrations with negative media coverage.

“No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly,” Trump said of himself during his address, which ended with him imploring Coast Guard cadets to “enjoy your life — good luck.”

Reaction on the internet to Trump’s complaints about unfair treatment was swift and brutal, as both liberals and conservatives slammed Trump for bringing his own personal grievances to a speech that was supposed to be about the Coast Guard.

Some of the top reactions follow below.

That's because no President in history has been worse. https://t.co/CfDTyJoBCA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 17, 2017

Donald Trump to Cost Guard Academy: "No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly"

Um… ok… pic.twitter.com/bCVpvbjWoW — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) May 17, 2017

Trump: "UNFAIR! No politician in history who obstructed justice and gave away state secrets has been treated as unfairly as I have." — Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) May 17, 2017

even a service academy commencement speech becomes a vehicle for his grudges, victimhood and vanity. He is our disgrace. — Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) May 17, 2017

Dear MAGAmerica: Donald Trump is a whiny, delicate bitch. https://t.co/vwVKMI9os5 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 17, 2017

from guy who sat out Vietnam War /w sore foot–that healed itself in the early 70s https://t.co/ihVi6DmXZ2 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 17, 2017

He is unfit to lead women & men in uniform and unworthy to serve the American people. https://t.co/VqYHz4StTC — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) May 17, 2017

Pathetic, clueless and unbecoming for a president to speak this way at a service academy commencement or in front of the CIA Memorial Wall. https://t.co/fhjOMe7UoG — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 17, 2017

Coast guard cadets know that a flailing drowning person can be dangerous to would-be rescuers.https://t.co/xZ0bGz3jaG — PopehatFewExceptions (@Popehat) May 17, 2017

@jpodhoretz No Commander in Chief has been less deserving of the title. — Erika Dreifus (@erikadreifus) May 17, 2017

"No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly."-Trump 1. You're not a politician

2. You don't know when to just shut up — batfleck (@unique_jenique) May 17, 2017

#Trump: "I've been treated so unfairly" … boo hoo buttercup plays the victim #LockHimUp — A Syrian Skittle (@HamdiRifaiJD) May 17, 2017

The cry baby trump is now complaining that he s been treated unfairly, has he thought about resigning? @GOP @Gov4Sale @MSNBC @seanhannity — F…Trump (@F__Trump) May 17, 2017

"No politician…treated more unfairly," even one whose birthplace and religion were constantly questioned by his eventual successor. — Jared Douchener (@TrumpDementia) May 17, 2017

CGA grads forced to listen to Trump complain: "No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly than me." boo freakin' hoo — Mitchell Robinson (@mrobmsu) May 17, 2017

@BraddJaffy I'd say Kennedy, McKinley and Lincoln were, all things considered, demonstrably treated more "unfairly" than Trump has been to date. — Todd (@BSmegg) May 17, 2017

Trump: No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly Also Trump: Lyin' @tedcruz; Little @marcorubio; Fake Tears Schumer; pic.twitter.com/NYdHBK8RJW — STEVEN (@StevenSSWrites) May 17, 2017