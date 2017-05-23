Quantcast

‘He only knows how to write in 140 characters’: Trump slammed over yearbook-style note at Holocaust memorial

Brad Reed

23 May 2017 at 09:32 ET                   
President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel, where he left a short, one-sentence note where he thanked the Israelis for inviting him.

“It is a great honor to be here with all my friends — so amazing and will never forget!” the president wrote.

This short note stands in stark contrast to a lengthy message that former President Barack Obama left at the memorial when he visited it, in which he wrote that it reminded him of “man’s potential for great evil, but also our capacity to rise from tragedy and remake our world.”

Many Twitter users were appalled that Trump visited Yad Vashem and didn’t come away with any reflections about his time there, as he instead seemed to treat the experience like he was signing a high school yearbook, not visiting a memorial to the greatest crime against humanity in history.

