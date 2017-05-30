‘Hell no, that’s career suicide’: Conservative spinmeisters want nothing to do with Trump communications job

White House communications director Mike Dubke—the man responsible for Donald Trump’s “messaging”—abruptly resigned after three months on the job. And as BuzzFeed reports, few Republican operatives are gunning for the high-states position.

“Hell no!” one Republican told the news outlet. “That would be career suicide.”

Another, reportedly stiffing laughter, wondered if the question was a joke.

“Sorry, I’m sorry,” they said. “Oh, you’re being serious? Oh my god, I’m crying of laughter, why would anyone in their right mind want to be his communications director?”

“It’s attractive to someone who is willing to ruin their reputation or who isn’t worried about what the future of their career looks like,” another told BuzzFeed.

“You’re going to come out of the administration with your reputation in tatters, your credibility utterly destroyed, and your job prospects close to nil unless you want a low level CNN contributorship,” that person added.

The White House communications team has reportedly drawn the ire of Trump in recent weeks, as the administration struggles to stay ahead of a growing number of damaging leaks. Trump has expressed frustration with the team’s ability to counter-message the multiple investigations into possible collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia, and is reportedly considering a shakeup among his staffers.

Amid growing White House turmoil, Dubke asked to part ways with the administration.

“He has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the president’s international trip,” counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Fox News.

And according to one Republican operative, the next communications director will likely face a similar fate.

“It would be only a few months on the job before tapping out the ‘I want to spend more time with family’ email,” that person said.

A former staffer for George Bush agreed that “coming on board now is a bit like taking over communications for the White Star Line after the Titanic has sunk.”

“I mean, no one is going to blame you and how much worse can it possibly get?” the source quipped.