Here are 14 things you probably shouldn’t do if ‘flying while Muslim’ — according to Harpers

Photo by 69joehawkins (via Wikimedia commons)

The April issue of Harpers compiled a list of reasons that U.S. and U.K. airlines removed passengers perceived to be Muslim.

One passenger was removed after asking for a glass of water, another for reading a book.

Sweating was enough to get another passenger removed from their flight, while solving an algebraic equation resulted in another airline passenger being removed.

What else can get a passenger perceived to be Muslim kicked off a flight?

Requesting a strap for a child’s booster seat. Asking for a Diet Coke.

Even looking a flight attendant.

Watching the news was also significantly threatening to get a passenger kicked off their flight.