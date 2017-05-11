Here are 14 things you probably shouldn’t do if ‘flying while Muslim’ — according to Harpers
The April issue of Harpers compiled a list of reasons that U.S. and U.K. airlines removed passengers perceived to be Muslim.
One passenger was removed after asking for a glass of water, another for reading a book.
Sweating was enough to get another passenger removed from their flight, while solving an algebraic equation resulted in another airline passenger being removed.
What else can get a passenger perceived to be Muslim kicked off a flight?
Requesting a strap for a child’s booster seat. Asking for a Diet Coke.
Even looking a flight attendant.
Watching the news was also significantly threatening to get a passenger kicked off their flight.
My god (via harpers) pic.twitter.com/F69S6qfiQh
— Patrick W. Gavin (@pwgavin) May 11, 2017
