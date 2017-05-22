Hot mic catches Netanyahu’s wife reassuring Trumps: ‘They love you’ — no matter what media says

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was caught on camera Monday trying to reassure President Donald Trump and his wife Melania that people “love” them despite the bad press coverage they get.

In a video posted at the Guardian, Sara Netanyahu can be seen telling the Trumps that she tells people “every place how great you are” because “the majority of people of Israel, unlike the media, they love us, so we tell them how you are great and they love you.”

