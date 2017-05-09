‘I actually kind of felt bad for him’: Condi Rice shocked Trump admitted the job is harder than he thought

Former Sec. of State Condoleezza Rice (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice revealed Tuesday on “The View” that she “felt bad” for President Donald Trump when he admitted the job of president was more difficult than he anticipated.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg wondered how someone could force a president to “heed a warning,” talking about retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Rice refused to discuss it saying she doesn’t know what people said or didn’t say to Trump about Flynn.

“We have a different kind of president, alright? Let’s — he’s different,” Rice told the women. “He had never been in government before. And when you haven’t been in government before it looks kind of easy in there, until you get in there. When he said, you know, ‘This job is a lot harder than I thought,’ I actually kind of felt bad for him. It is a really hard job. It’s a lonely job. And you want people around you that you trust.”

Rice went on to say “reckless” North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un could even be classified as “unhinged.” He seems to be getting better weapons and he should be taken seriously. She said that she wouldn’t have used the language Trump did complimenting him.

As a former national security advisor, Rice said that it is typical for those coming into that role to talk to other key diplomats and leaders, but that you never take it where Flynn did.

“There’s only one president at a time,” she continued. “Until the new president is sworn in, the president who is there gets to make the policy… You can talk to anyone in that period, but you should not suggest that you might be making changes to policy and maybe they should just wait until there’s a change in the administration.”

Rice also revealed that Putin has been trying to interfere with American elections for a long time but cyber allows him to do it easier and quicker.

“I would have said, ‘We know you did it,'” Rice said. “‘At a time of our choosing, we will find a way to punish you for that behavior.'” She said that Putin is an eye-for-an-eye type of person and because Secretary Hillary Clinton questioned the legitimacy of his election in 2012 he has decided to cause enough problems that others question the legitimacy of the American election. When it comes to whether she think it nullifies the election, she said she trusts voters to make their own decisions.

Co-host Joy Behar said that one way or another, Trump has managed to make her love George W. Bush. Rice admitted she never thought she’d hear Behar say something like it.

