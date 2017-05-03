‘I prayed about it and stuff’: Alabama woman stomps out car windshield after ‘night of thinking’

Alabama woman stomps out windshield (Photo: Screen capture)

An Alabama woman was arrested Tuesday after she was witnessed stomping out the windshield of a car of her allegedly cheating boyfriend’s car.

Barbara Emily Lowery, of Cullman, told police that she prayed about what to do and “spent the night thinking” and the result was a trampled car. She explained that she knew it was a bad idea but did it regardless, AL.com reported.

A customer at a local business captured video of Lowery smashing through the sunroof, a windshield and the hood of a boyfriend’s, though a source told ABC 33/40 that the two weren’t in a relationship. Lowery claimed she didn’t want to give “his personal business” out publicly.

“I already knew going into it that I would have to face some consequences, and you know it kind of sucks, but like I said I prayed about it and stuff, and I did it anyway,” Lowery said to the station.

The 24-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct.

Watch a video of the incident below via AL.com: