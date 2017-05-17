‘I’m just a lie, yes I’m only a lie…’: Jimmy Kimmel explains Trump to kids — using Schoolhouse Rock

Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: Screen capture)

Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel took to the children’s video “Schoolhouse Rock” in efforts to explain how the United States government is navigating President Donald Trump’s scandals.

“We are now living in a world of alternative facts. The president makes statements every day that aren’t necessarily based in truth, which is frustrating to some people and confusing to others, especially young people,” Kimmel told his Tuesday evening audience. “You know, we’re raised to believe that the president tells the truth, but that isn’t necessarily the case anymore.”

Therefore, Kimmel took the initiative to “bring children up to date on” just “how it all works” in Washington.

The video shows an animated boy meeting “a sad looking fellow” sitting on the steps of the White House.

“Me? I’m a Lie” the animated rolled up paper previously known as “a bill” says to the boy. Bursting into song, he reveals, “I’m just a lie, yes I’m only a lie. I’m so untrue, I just want to cry.”

He goes on to explain, “I just popped out of the president’s brain, and the very idea of me is completely insane.”

When the poor child begins to get worried, fearful and ultimately ill, the Lie simply winks, saying, “Don’t worry, Trumpcare is gonna be great!”

Watch the full video below: