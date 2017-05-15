Quantcast

‘Impeachment N-O-W’: Internet targets Trump after he shared classified information with Russian officials

Elizabeth Preza

15 May 2017 at 18:32 ET                   
President Donald Trump talks with Congressional Republicans (Screen cap).

A bombshell report Monday from the Washington Post revealed Donald Trump divulged highly classified information last week during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador.

In that closed-door Oval Office meeting, Trump reportedly bragged that he “gets great intel” before relating information obtained through an intelligence-sharing arrangement with a U.S. partner that officials say endangers an intelligence stream pertaining to the Islamic State.

“It is all kind of shocking,” said a former U.S. official told the Post. “Trump seems to be very reckless and doesn’t grasp the gravity of the things he’s dealing with, especially when it comes to intelligence and national security.”

Given the president’s well-documented disdain for people who share classified information, the Internet on Monday nailed Trump’s hypocrisy:

