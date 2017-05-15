‘Impeachment N-O-W’: Internet targets Trump after he shared classified information with Russian officials

President Donald Trump talks with Congressional Republicans (Screen cap).

A bombshell report Monday from the Washington Post revealed Donald Trump divulged highly classified information last week during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador.

In that closed-door Oval Office meeting, Trump reportedly bragged that he “gets great intel” before relating information obtained through an intelligence-sharing arrangement with a U.S. partner that officials say endangers an intelligence stream pertaining to the Islamic State.

“It is all kind of shocking,” said a former U.S. official told the Post. “Trump seems to be very reckless and doesn’t grasp the gravity of the things he’s dealing with, especially when it comes to intelligence and national security.”

Given the president’s well-documented disdain for people who share classified information, the Internet on Monday nailed Trump’s hypocrisy:

Next time somebody says revealing unconstitutional mass surveillance to the press crossed a line, show them this: https://t.co/Ofr0WRVuso — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) May 15, 2017

The fact that Trump hasn’t tweeted about aliens yet is pretty much rock-solid proof that they didn’t recover anything in Roswell — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 15, 2017

“It’s all kind of shocking.” Except that pretty much every one of Trump’s opponents warned about exactly this. https://t.co/Bb96p04Ass pic.twitter.com/55Paxzcu3F — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) May 15, 2017

True or not, WaPo story reminds that much of what prez does is unchecked/behind closed doors.I have zero faith Trump will act appropriately. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 15, 2017

This breaks the “what if Obama did it” meter. — Philip Bump (@pbump) May 15, 2017

The number of texts/messages I’ve gotten from ex-Clinton staffers in the last 20 mins that include “but her emails” is…high. — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) May 15, 2017

It’s really going to be a challenge prosecuting people for leaks now, Mr. Trump. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 15, 2017

John McCain probably revealed less to the KGB in 5+ years of torture at the Hanoi Hilton than Trump did in 5 minutes in the Oval. https://t.co/mlq6ndE9FE — David Kochel (@ddkochel) May 15, 2017

The Russians can’t hack our secrets if we just tell them our secrets pic.twitter.com/jSgGN1KQ0S — Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) May 15, 2017

Washington Post is protecting classified information that the president is too addled and dumb to keep secret. https://t.co/FM3mnPAOEM — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) May 15, 2017

🚨@Reince @IvankaTrump @seanspicer Trump giving classified intel to Russians just broke record set by “Grab ’em by the pussy” scoop.🚨 https://t.co/ISWyZtFUhG — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 15, 2017

Is

it dumber to reveal classified information to Russian officials or to think that exercise doesn’t work? — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 15, 2017