‘Impeachment would make America great again’: Furious internet nails Trump with #ImpeachTrumpNow

(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

If we really want to Make America Great Again, impeach President Donald Trump. That’s the take from some online Wednesday after he fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. Comey’s firing is the latest in a series of firings of people who were investigating Trump, his campaign or his allies.

Just 110 days into Trump’s presidency, Americans are concerned that the leader was compromised either by Russia or by his own mental instability and paranoia. Others are questioning why Republicans are so resistant to act in opposition to Trump. One person even wondered if Comey’s firing was done to distract from the disaster surrounding the Trumpcare legislation.

Whatever the reason, the best selection of the conversation online is below:

A reminder of the good 'ol days when this was considered a White House scandal. pic.twitter.com/bpPSa5nU3K — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) May 10, 2017

Omg if he's not impeached soon I'll be needing serious medication , therapy & a straight jacket #impeachTrumpnow — lisa mccraw (@mclee619) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Oh wow, you're having a meltdown today and it's hilarious. you just guaranteed a special prosecutor /p>— Kevin (@TheKevinDent) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I'm betting you are hiding somewhere you feel is safe, crying like a baby!! #impeachTrumpnow — Todd Gillespie (@toddgee) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You'll be crying like a baby when impeached and jailed for treason. You've spent more time on Twitter today than doing your job. Pathetic. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I think you should go back to being on the NBC show that never won an Emmy and fire Latoya Jackson again. This is too hard for you. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You're like watching a Twilight Zone you think will wrap up nicely then you look at the clock & realize it's an hour long episode. pic.twitter.com/iCZ3jfWm1I — RJ City (@RJCity1) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You trying to tweet through the scandal. pic.twitter.com/kebafINt6G — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump But every day you wade your way through the office like a trash man in Wall Street board room. Mess left b/h you, the stench is unbearable. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You're in your 70s… but I'm content knowing that you destroyed your family's name long after your presidency pic.twitter.com/18JrpAuAAO — Alt_Dept of Labor 🎭 (@alt_labor) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You ran a campaign on "lock her up!" Now you're saying he was too hard on Clinton and the email probe? He got you elected w/ that u idiot. pic.twitter.com/9qM3s1cvFH — Alt_Dept of Labor 🎭 (@alt_labor) May 10, 2017

Could you imagine the GOP allowing Barack Obama to behave like Donald Trump? — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) May 10, 2017

@mattyglesias @chrislhayes Yes! Democracy is a wonderful thing, but in the hands of a corrupt leader it's appearing to backfire. #CorruptWhiteHouse #ImpeachTrumpNow — JustSearchin (@AndreasBoos) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump It's not just that he doesn't believe in the separation of powers: he doesn't understand what the branches do. pic.twitter.com/DCc2sAk2P1 — RPBP (@rpbp) May 10, 2017

@DRUDGE_REPORT @realDonaldTrump In the midst of the #Comey scandal he tweets this?!?.WTF?!.he's unhinged..seriously! ..#GOP time to show what you are made of #Russia — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) May 10, 2017

@DRUDGE_REPORT @realDonaldTrump Trump just stop! You look like a desperate 4 year old trying to wiggle his way out of trouble. — Adrian Lowe (@AdrianbLowe) May 10, 2017