‘Impeachment would make America great again’: Furious internet nails Trump with #ImpeachTrumpNow

Sarah K. Burris

10 May 2017 at 10:08 ET                   
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

If we really want to Make America Great Again, impeach President Donald Trump. That’s the take from some online Wednesday after he fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. Comey’s firing is the latest in a series of firings of people who were investigating Trump, his campaign or his allies.

Just 110 days into Trump’s presidency, Americans are concerned that the leader was compromised either by Russia or by his own mental instability and paranoia. Others are questioning why Republicans are so resistant to act in opposition to Trump. One person even wondered if Comey’s firing was done to distract from the disaster surrounding the Trumpcare legislation.

Whatever the reason, the best selection of the conversation online is below:

