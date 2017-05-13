‘In that moment he became president’: Twitter howls over Trump’s single-word tweet misfire

President Donald Trump talks with Congressional Republicans (Screen cap).

On Saturday, President Donald Trump accidentally sent a tweet that contained just one word, “We.”

The Hill reported on Saturday night that social media users saw the twitter misfire and ran with it, mocking Trump’s blunder-filled presidency and his high-handed executive actions like the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

In that moment, he became President. pic.twitter.com/iLJVeGddbV — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 13, 2017

"The President's tweet speaks for itself."

-Sean Spicer, tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ERGhks8kYI — Justin (@CitchyIncognito) May 13, 2017

Some suggestions to help Trump complete his #We tweet: pic.twitter.com/7Rdd1k7Xck — progressive blue (@weprogressives) May 13, 2017

@GetTrumpout74 #We don't like

Russians in our white house with electronics. — Nancy Hart Martin (@carrieabigstick) May 13, 2017

#We want the funk

Give up the funk

We need the funk

We gotta have that funk pic.twitter.com/kenE6FMUD4 — Barbara Van Dyke (@momsaterp) May 13, 2017

…WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU pic.twitter.com/l2Iioxip7a — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) May 13, 2017

Best fill in the blank game ever! " #we are horrible?" "We are traitors?" The possibilities are endless. pic.twitter.com/0zOTCiaIUS — Maggie (@emjay_probably) May 13, 2017

@RVAwonk @DC_Resister_Bee #We will not give up until Trump and everyone involved in this train wreck are brought to justice. — Liz Honig (@honig_liz) May 13, 2017