‘In that moment he became president’: Twitter howls over Trump’s single-word tweet misfire
On Saturday, President Donald Trump accidentally sent a tweet that contained just one word, “We.”
The Hill reported on Saturday night that social media users saw the twitter misfire and ran with it, mocking Trump’s blunder-filled presidency and his high-handed executive actions like the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
In that moment, he became President. pic.twitter.com/iLJVeGddbV
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 13, 2017
"The President's tweet speaks for itself."
-Sean Spicer, tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ERGhks8kYI
— Justin (@CitchyIncognito) May 13, 2017
Some suggestions to help Trump complete his #We tweet: pic.twitter.com/7Rdd1k7Xck
— progressive blue (@weprogressives) May 13, 2017
#We deserve better than this.#We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/G3TVQ50SxV
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) May 13, 2017
@RVAwonk #We know what you did last summer pic.twitter.com/7DVeiQeE3L
— Jarrod Williams (@jdubya688) May 13, 2017
@GetTrumpout74 #We don't like
Russians in our white house with electronics.
— Nancy Hart Martin (@carrieabigstick) May 13, 2017
@RVAwonk #We need an independent prosecutor.
— Steve and Dee Duncan (@SteveandDee) May 13, 2017
@RVAwonk @realDonaldTrump #We can't wait to see you behind bars #lockhimup
— SHE PERSISTED (@mysticnezzi) May 13, 2017
#We want the funk
Give up the funk
We need the funk
We gotta have that funk pic.twitter.com/kenE6FMUD4
— Barbara Van Dyke (@momsaterp) May 13, 2017
…WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU pic.twitter.com/l2Iioxip7a
— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) May 13, 2017
Best fill in the blank game ever! " #we are horrible?" "We are traitors?" The possibilities are endless. pic.twitter.com/0zOTCiaIUS
— Maggie (@emjay_probably) May 13, 2017
— Jennifer Wheeler (@jennwheeler) May 13, 2017
@RVAwonk @DC_Resister_Bee #We will not give up until Trump and everyone involved in this train wreck are brought to justice.
— Liz Honig (@honig_liz) May 13, 2017
The only acceptable #Tweet #Trump ever posted…
and he deleted it.#We pic.twitter.com/uyfLAfajd3
— HKS (@hksbks) May 13, 2017
#We miss Obama
— Mary Anne Cox (@machaos4) May 13, 2017