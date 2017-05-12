Internet brutally mocks Trump lawyers’ claim that he has no Russian income ‘with few exceptions’
The attorneys hired by President Donald Trump this week said that they have reviewed the past 10 years’ worth of his tax returns and have found that he had no income during that time from any Russians “with a few exceptions.”
As the Associated Press reports, the attorneys are claiming that “there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Mr. Trump or debt owed by Mr. Trump to Russian lenders,” although they do acknowledge that Trump received “income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and a property sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for $95 million.”
The hashtag #WithFewExceptions quickly took hold on Twitter, as users mocked Trump’s lawyers for claiming Trump had no “income of any type from Russian sources,” despite the fact that they did acknowledge he did receive money from Russian sources.
Some of the top reactions follow below.
Secretly taping conversations in the White House has always worked in the favor of presidents, with few exceptions. https://t.co/tO03eKnLip
— Steve Reilly (@BySteveReilly) May 12, 2017
Donald Trump’s businesses have never gone bankrupt, with a few exceptions.
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) May 12, 2017
