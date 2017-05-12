Internet brutally mocks Trump lawyers’ claim that he has no Russian income ‘with few exceptions’

President Donald Trump meets with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (Photo via Twitter).

The attorneys hired by President Donald Trump this week said that they have reviewed the past 10 years’ worth of his tax returns and have found that he had no income during that time from any Russians “with a few exceptions.”

As the Associated Press reports, the attorneys are claiming that “there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Mr. Trump or debt owed by Mr. Trump to Russian lenders,” although they do acknowledge that Trump received “income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and a property sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for $95 million.”

The hashtag #WithFewExceptions quickly took hold on Twitter, as users mocked Trump’s lawyers for claiming Trump had no “income of any type from Russian sources,” despite the fact that they did acknowledge he did receive money from Russian sources.

Some of the top reactions follow below.

Secretly taping conversations in the White House has always worked in the favor of presidents, with few exceptions. https://t.co/tO03eKnLip — Steve Reilly (@BySteveReilly) May 12, 2017

Donald Trump’s businesses have never gone bankrupt, with a few exceptions. — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) May 12, 2017

Trump won the popular vote #withfewexceptions — Londen Wheeler (@dragonflyjnes) May 12, 2017

My mother had no children. #WithFewExceptions — Leonard Armstrong (@lta100163) May 12, 2017

Fox News is reporting this news correctly, with few exceptions. https://t.co/LwgKRHVq0l — Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) May 12, 2017

Steven Seagal WITH

FEW

EXCEPTIONS Available streaming August 2017 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 12, 2017

"I did not have sex with that woman, Miss Lewinsky, with few exceptions" – Bill Clinton, 1998 — William D. Adler (@williamadler78) May 12, 2017

Donald Trump won the popular vote of every presidential election he's ever run in, with few exceptions. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) May 12, 2017

"I am not a crook, with few exceptions." — the updated Richard Nixon. — Bradley P. Moss, Esq (@BradMossEsq) May 12, 2017

OJ Simpson did not kill people, with few exceptions. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 12, 2017

Trump: my surrogates can't be accurate all the time Trump's lawyer: no evidence of income from Russia, with few exceptions America: 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Frank The Bunny (@DeadBunnyFrank) May 12, 2017

Nobody has more respect for women than Trump does, #withfewexceptions — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) May 12, 2017