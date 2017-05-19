Internet mocks reports of foreign leaders treating Trump like a child: ‘Perhaps he could wear a little pilot hat’

President Donald Trump honks the horn in a truck (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump is set to go on a big trip to multiple countries in the coming week, and reports from both the Associated Press and the New York Times claim that foreign leaders are working overtime to make sure the president feels comfortable in new surroundings.

Among other things, the reports say that diplomats plan to woo Trump by praising the size of his electoral college victory last year, keeping all policy presentations short and with lots of pictures, and even serving one of his favorite dishes — well-done steaks with sides of ketchup.

These reports led to instant ridicule on the internet, as many Twitter users noted that foreign leaders’ attempts to keep Trump comfortable are how you’d expect to see them handle a boy emperor.

Some of the top reactions follow below.

