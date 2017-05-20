‘Is he in time out?’: Twitter has many questions about Reince Priebus’ early return from Trump trip

Reince Priebus speaks to NBC (screen grab)

Shortly after 9:30 on Saturday night, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is “leaving the traveling White House caravan early” and returning to Washington this week rather than continuing on for the entire international trip.

Priebus is said to be leaving the traveling White House caravan early, returning this week instead of staying the full foreign trip. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 21, 2017

The White House is reportedly in crisis mode after Friday’s twin bombshell revelations about President Donald Trump’s conversations with a Russian delegation in the Oval Office in which he slammed ex-FBI Director James Comey as a “nut job” and the news that Comey kept meticulous notes about his conversations with the reality TV game show host turned president. Many Trump aides are exhausted from the constant scandals and Trump himself has reportedly grown more isolated and paranoid in the weeks since Comey’s firing.

Rumors have flown that a major White House staff shakeup is on the way. Haberman said nothing further, leaving Twitter users to rush in and fill the information void, mostly with more questions.

