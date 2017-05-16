Israeli intelligence officer: Trump’s intel blunder is ‘our worst fears confirmed’

Donald Trump (Screengrab)

On Tuesday, the New York Times revealed that Israel was the source for the classified information that President Donald Trump revealed to Russian government officials last week.

Now an unnamed Israeli intelligence officer tells BuzzFeed that they are very concerned about the leak — despite the fact that the government is publicly saying that it won’t change its intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States.

“We have an arrangement with America which is unique to the world of intelligence sharing,” the official explained. “We do not have this relationship with any other country… There is a special understanding of security cooperation between our countries. To know that this intelligence is shared with others, without our prior knowledge? That is, for us, our worst fears confirmed.”

This same official told BuzzFeed earlier this year that Israeli intelligence agencies had major concerns about what Trump might share with Russia, which is a close ally of Iran, Israel’s top regional adversary.

President Trump is scheduled to visit Israel next week as part of a sweeping global tour that will also include the Vatican and Saudi Arabia.