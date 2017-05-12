‘It isn’t a game’: Fox’s Chris Wallace and Shep Smith tear into Trump’s ‘troubling’ actions

Chris Wallace and Shep Smith

Fox News’ Chris Wallace and Shep Smith on Friday were perplexed by the recent developments in the ongoing Donald Trump/James Comey saga, with the hosts noting the president’s actions only serve to erode the trust of the American people

The pair discussed the stunning exchange between Reuters reporter Jeff Mason and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer; during that back and forth, Spicer declined—three times—to say Trump is not secretly recording conversations in the Oval Office.

“When I heard that exchange today between Jeff Mason and Sean Spicer, speaking from the podium in the briefing room for the president of the United States, it took my breath away,” Wallace said.

“That was what in Watergate they called a ‘non-denial, denial,’” he added.

Wallace said it’s possible Trump is simply “trolling the press corp, and working them into a frenzy about all this,” adding, “but, why would he do that? Why would he want to decrease the credibility—which is already in question—of this White House.”

Wallace said Trump is playing a “dangerous game with the currency of the credibility of the president of the United States.”

Wallace pointed out many of the holes in the president’s story, including that it is “dubious” Comey—who Wallace described as arguably having an “overly-inflated sense of his own integrity”—would have told Trump he was not under investigation by the FBI, as the president has claimed.

“If the whole point a week ago was that the president was fed up with the high profile of the Russia investigation and the high profile of James Comey, look at every step that’s been taken over the last seven days,” Wallace said.

“I just found it one of the most astonishing weeks I’ve ever covered in this town,” he added.

“Every step he’s taken this week has cut into the credibility of the White House, the trust of the people inside the White House and clearly, I think the trust that the American people pay to this president and to his White House staff,” Wallace argued.

Smith ask Wallace to “describe the state” of the White House, a question that gave Wallace pause as he admitted he’s been thinking about the question all day.

“I find it very troubling and troubled,” Wallace said. “I just don’t understand the game that they’re playing—because it isn’t a game.

“We’re in a level of unusual that most people can’t find reference to, historically,” Smith agreed, adding there are “many questions about how you might get out of this cycle.”

“This is going to stop all of the business that was supposed to be done to deal with the problems of the American people,” Wallace said, noting Trump’s decision will prompt “one of the worst back-fighting, confusing, maelstroms, quagmires—really of the president’s own making.”

Watch the vide below, via Fox News: